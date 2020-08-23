Chris Jericho Reveals How He Feels About WWE ThunderDome

During his Saturday night live stream, Chris Jericho discussed the WWE ThunderDome concept:

“I loved it, the presentation looked great. I think it’s great that the WWE got out of the Performance Center, it was really killing their vibe, it just looks like a warehouse, it has nothing to do…at least dress it up a bit or darken it. The ThunderDome looks cool. The thing that was confusing to me was the fans behind them.

They (the fans) weren’t making a lot of noise, or maybe they couldn’t make noise or whatever that they may be. It looked cool, but it’s also a bit weird out of like The Running Man or something you would see on Black Mirror. All of these faces behind you but they’re all on TV screens. Nothing takes the place of real fans and I’m really excited to have real fans at our show next week next Thursday, and we did it right.

We spaced everybody in pods if you were with three people, you can buy a pod of four, if you’re with two people, you can buy a Pod of two or six, and you stay in that area. You’re socially distanced from everyone. Everyone’s going to be wearing masks, and I think people are ready for it. It’s time to at least, give it a try and do it safely.”

