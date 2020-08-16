Chris Jericho Says A “NXT Reject” Leaked The News Of Eric Bischoff’s AEW Debut

During the latest edition of his “Saturday Night Special” podcast, Chris Jericho reacted tothe news about Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite leaking out on Reddit. AEW officials know exactly who it was who leaked the news and claimed it was a “NXT reject,” according to Jericho. He also noted that “he” will never be back in AEW. He said:

“Social media is a different ball of wax, though. I think the amount of people who are on social media is very small compared to the overall people watching. For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit and we know who the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He’ll never fucking be back in AEW. [An] NXT reject was a spy, so print that. I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don’t worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they’ll watch if they weren’t going to,” he added. “The people that don’t know, will still be surprised. That’s exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great.”