Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up (4/26/2024)

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

Arianna Grace will face Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson in a singles match, OTM’s Jaida Parker will face Carlee Bright in singles action, and Edris Enofé and Malik Blade will face Dion Lennox and Dante Chen in tag team action in the main event.

NXT Level Up preview: Enofé and Blade primed to battle Chen and Lennox

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Edris Enofé and Malik Blade colliding with Dante Chen and Dion Lennox, a barnburner pitting Arianna Grace against Jakara Jackson, and Carlee Bright battling Jaida Parker.

Likely the most successful tag team in the history of Level Up, Enofé and Blade were defeated by Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey during their last appearance on the brand but had won 14 in a row prior to that setback.

They’ll be opposed by an intriguing tandem that features a veteran and a rookie, as Chen and Lennox seek a monumental win in their first bout as a unit.

Grace has had her hands full trying to transform Gigi Dolin into a pageant queen on NXT, but she’ll need to focus when she steps into the ring with Jackson.

Jackson has won two straight matches on NXT Level Up, though both were in tag team action alongside Lash Legend.

Parker has been surging ever since joining OTM, and she’s seeking her third straight win on NXT Level Up. She’ll be opposed by Bright, who has impressed since debuting in January and is looking for the biggest win of her career.

Don’t miss an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!