Backstage News On Cities WWE Considered For WrestleMania Before Endeavor Acquisition

WWE has undergone significant changes since the Endeavor acquisition last year, including the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO. That includes WrestleMania, with the most recent announcement over the weekend that WrestleMania 41 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19th and 20th at Allegiant Stadium.

In addition to WrestleMania, WWE will host The World fan access events, SmackDown/Hall of Fame, NXT, and Monday Night Raw over the weekend. The original proposal had put Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the head of the pack to host the event at U.S. Bank Stadium, but now that has changed.

According to PWInsider, before the acquisition, WWE considered cities such as New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Orlando, Florida, as potential venues for future events while Han Saboor served as WWE’s EVP of Special Events. He left WWE last year and currently works for Full Sail University.

Regarding Minneapolis, it was stated that while it appeared to be extremely likely prior to the Endeavor acquisition, things changed when ownership decided they preferred Vegas. It was perceived as a more prestigious market, particularly given its association with the UFC, which holds many of its events and has its headquarters there.

According to the report, Orlando and New Orleans are not guaranteed locks in the future, as future host city considerations will be determined by how much cities, including London, are willing to pay to host.

According to reports, WWE President Nick Khan and his team would be extremely open to the idea if London offered the appropriate compensation.