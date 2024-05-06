WWE SmackDown Ratings For May 3, 2024

The final numbers are in for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown: France show for this year.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.148 million viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics. The show is up slightly from the previous week’s show on April 26, 2024, which drew 2.143 million viewers.

The show drew a 0.60 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is also slightly up from the 4/26 episode, which finished with a 0.58 rating in the same coveted demo.

SmackDown on 5/3 marked the “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX show for the WWE Backlash: France premium live event.