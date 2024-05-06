Triple H Releases PLE Poster For WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 In Saudi Arabia

The road to WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 continues to draw closer.

As noted, the matches for the annual tournaments will kick off tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, with four KOTR and four QOTR bouts scheduled for the three-hour WWE on USA Network program kicking off at 8/7c.

For the men, GUNTHER vs. Sheamus, Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov, Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor will take place in opening round King of the Ring tournament action. For the women, IYO SKY vs. Natalya, Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka, Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile will take place in Queen of the Ring tourney bouts.

Ahead of tonight’s show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to share the official poster for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event scheduled for May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“An opportunity for Superstars take their thrones, defend championship gold, and deliver a massive spectacle in Jeddah,” Levesque wrote via X. “WWE King And Queen of the Ring streams live on May 25 at a special start time of 12pm ET on Peacock.”

Make sure to join us here on 5/25 for live WWE King and Queen of the Ring results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.