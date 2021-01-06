Chris Jericho Speaks His Mind About Covid-19 Pandemic

During his recent podcast, Chris Jericho talked about the Covid-19 pandemic. Jericho brought up how Covid-19 death rates are low and explained why he doesn’t want to see the economy shut down:

“Thankfully I live in Florida so we’re one of the few states that is not super-Lockdown and we still have less cases than California and a few other states… and we’re open. If the cases are going to be the same, then why not just stay open and protect the people that are at risk? But for me, as a very healthy 50-year-old guy who is training every week and wrestling every week, I don’t see any reason why it should be shut down if I can keep the lights on for other people who can’t work right now.”