Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington Set For AEW Dynamite On 8/21

A new match has been announced for this week’s AEW All In: London “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on August 21.

Ahead of the 8/21 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, which takes place on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, from the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales, the company has announced Chris Jericho vs. “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington in singles action.

“‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho looks to teach a lesson in violence when he meets ‘The Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington one-on-one,” read the announcement on X released by AEW on Monday. “Watch Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS Network!”

Also scheduled for the August 21 All In: London “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli (AEW Continental Championship)

* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya (AEW Women’s Championship)

* HOOK vs. Big Bill

* MJF, Will Ospreay face-to-face

* Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington

* Final build-up to All In: London

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

#AEWDynamite WEDNESDAY@UtilitaArenaCDF | Cardiff, WALES

FTW Champion Chris Jericho vs. "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington

"The Learning Tree" @IAmJericho looks to teach a lesson in violence when he meets @Billingtons22 1-on-1!

Watch Dynamite at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1iH8ou0OTX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2024