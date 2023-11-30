Claudio Addresses His Former Tag Team Partner Sheamus Potentially Becoming A Free Agent

Sheamus hasn’t wrestled in WWE since losing to Edge on the August 18th, 2023 edition of SmackDown.

As PWMania.com previously reported, his contract is set to expire in 2024, as previously reported.

Claudio addressed the possibility of his former tag team partner becoming a free agent in 2024 during an interview with WrestleTalk.com.

He said, “He’s awesome. I mean, any company that has him has a tremendous asset. I mean, he’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside of the ring that I know… I think it’s always whatever is best for my friends, for them, you know what I mean, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen.”

You can check out the complete interview below: