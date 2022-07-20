Claudio Castagnoli on WWE Run: “There Was a Lot of One Step Forward, Two Steps Back”

AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Ten Count podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Castagnoli was asked about why he wasn’t able to “level up” during his run as Cesaro in WWE.

Castagnoli said:

“If I would know the answer, we probably wouldn’t have that discussion, right? [laughs]. It’s just one of those things that I do not have the answer. There is obviously a lot of speculation going on, but if I would have known, I would have obviously done it. There was a lot of one step forward, two steps back. I feel that’s how life is for many people. You have to just keep going and learn from those experiences and make decisions based on that. That’s why I’m where I’m at now and I’m very happy. I’m also very grateful for John Cena, sharing the ring with him. The experiences, the amount I learned, and the respect I have for him and I would like to think he has for me. That’s something I built over the past ten or fifteen years. That’s the same with the fans. They accepted me. I’m not the guy that is just a former WWE guy.’They know I’ve been with Ring of Honor, I’ve been on the indies. They also know every single time I step in the ring, I always give it 100 percent, no matter if the match is two minutes or 35 minutes, I want to make it the best match possible. It’s very important to me that it’s authentic. I don’t have an answer to that question, I don’t know if anybody does, but if that journey brought me to where I am today, I am very happy and extremely grateful to have been on that journey and to be here today.”

You can watch the complete interview below: