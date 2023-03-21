Claudio Castagnoli Patterning Dropkick Off Of WWE Video Game, Talks AEW House Rules

Claudio Castagnoli learns techniques from every source possible.

Including video games.

“The Swiss Superman” recently surfaced on social media to share his thoughts on working the debut AEW House Rules event in Troy, OH. over the weekend.

While writing on his official Instagram page about the show, the Blackpool Combat Club member revealed he is patterning his drop kick off of a WWE Super Nintendo game.

“House Rules… my first live event in quite some time,” Castagnoli wrote. “Still not taking anything for granted, still loving the atmosphere, still learning.”

Castagnoli added, “Fun fact, I’ve been trying to model my dropkick after the Royal Rumble SNES game.”