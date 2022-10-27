CM Punk and The Elite Still Banned From Publicly Discussing AEW All Out Brawl

At Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) were spotted backstage, a sign that their return to television is imminent.

Fans shouldn’t anticipate hearing individuals involved publicly discuss the AEW All Out brawl, but this is a clear indication that the inquiry is completed.

Omega and The Young Bucks were “erased” from a number of legendary AEW events that appeared in the episode that aired on Wednesday. CM Punk has yet to return since he is still recovering from surgery and being treated for an injury. Additionally, he appears to be leaving the company since he is in discussions with AEW on a potential contract buy-out.

Punk’s team provided their account of the incident prior to Dynamite and mentioned that Punk’s dog had been hurt during the altercation. New reports suggest that the allegations are not true.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that despite the conclusion of the independent inquiry into the All Out brawl, Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite are still unable to discuss what transpired.

“Everyone is still banned from talking publicly about what happened and the situation. The investigation is over, and you can tell by who’s back and by who’s not back, also kind of like what Punk said.”

Meltzer continued, “And based on who’s back and who is not back, that will tell you essentially what the investigation found. Because if what happened, happened as he claimed, it would be the other way around. He would be the one back, and they would be the ones not back. So I think that’s a pretty clear thing as far as what the investigation found.”

It added, “I don’t know what he (Punk) is allowed to say publicly, but I do know that the other guys are not allowed to talk about it. You’re not going to get anything from them for… maybe never, but certainly not any time soon.”

