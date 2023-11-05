CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, And Ronda Rousey’s UFC Pay Amounts Revealed

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is currently the subject of a class action lawsuit. The MMA website BloodyElbow.com was able to obtain the payouts for several fighters that were revealed in lawsuit documents. Professional wrestlers such as CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey competed in the UFC, and the following are their pay packages.

CM Punk’s payout:

$1,042,736 vs. Mickey Gall

Brock Lesnar’s payouts:

$3,000,000 vs. Alistair Overeem

$8,000,000 vs. Mark Hunt

Ronda Rousey’s payouts:

$574,720 vs. Liz Carmouche

$1,817,907 vs. Miesha Tate

$870,969 vs. Sara McMann

$1,063,688 vs. Alexis Davis

$1,458,282 vs. Cat Zingano

$2,642,204 vs. Bethe Correia

$4,476,662 or $4,536,932 vs. Holly Holm

$4,879,766 vs. Amanda Nunes