CM Punk Fires Back At Retirement Talk

CM Punk has made it clear that fans won’t dictate the end of his career. After seeing a TikTok comment questioning when he plans to retire, Punk gave a fiery and unfiltered response in a video for GQ.

“I’ll f**king retire whenever I want to. There’s work to be done. And you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone. So shut the f**k up,” Punk declared.

The outburst comes just days after a more measured discussion on the subject during his appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast. At 46, Punk admitted that retirement is “looming,” but he stressed that he is focused on enjoying the present. “Being in the now” is his priority as he looks to create a final run that will solidify his legacy.

Throughout his career, Punk has been vocal about ending things on his own terms. His latest remarks underline that determination, making it clear that he won’t be pushed into a timeline by outside opinions.

For now, Punk’s focus is on this weekend’s historic inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event. On Saturday, September 20, he will team with his wife, AJ Lee, who is returning to the ring for the first time since her 2015 retirement.

Together, they’ll face the married duo of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in one of the show’s most anticipated matches.