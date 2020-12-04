CM Punk Gives High Praise To WWE NXT Star

In a series of posts on Twitter, CM Punk gave his thoughts on WWE NXT star Pat McAfee:

A lot of it has to do with circumstance, but everyone else on the show(s) should feel embarrassment, and subsequently USE said feeling to better themselves, at the fact that @PatMcAfeeShow is a better promo than everyone on the show(s). — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020

Correct. Like I said…circumstances. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020

Correct. Like I said…circumstances. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020

There’s zero reason for him to fully commit to wrestling. He’s already the best thing on this show not named @RheaRipley_WWE — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020