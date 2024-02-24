CM Punk Sends Message To Fans Prior To The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE

It was recently reported that CM Punk was planned to win the 2024 WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber match and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Punk, who is recovering from a torn triceps injury, sent a message to fans just hours before the Chamber PLE.

He wrote, “I had a rough day mentally today. My heart and spirit are in Perth. Just a hard day of staying positive, and no one wishes I was there to perform for the fans more than I do. Enjoy the show; we appreciate you all.”

Punk appeared in front of fans following the conclusion of WWE RAW in Anaheim, CA on February 19th, 2024. He described his situation as “a bump in the road” and praised the show. Punk promised that he would wear his boots the next time WWE comes to Anaheim.