CM Punk Suffers Injury at AEW All Out

AEW World Champion CM Punk is said to be injured.

According to rumors, Punk suffered a triceps injury during the backstage brawl that pitted him and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents and inaugural AEW World Trios Champions The Elite on Sunday night.

According to an update from Fightful Select, those close to Punk say he actually suffered the injury during Sunday’s All Out main event victory over Jon Moxley. Many people noticed Punk checking on the injury during the match, and PWInsider reports that Punk did bang his elbow up during the win over Moxley.

During the post-show media scrum on Sunday, Punk could be seen icing the injury. There’s no word on the severity of the injury or whether Punk will miss any ring time, but he was “hurt” before the backstage brawl began.

