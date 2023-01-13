CM Punk Takes Shot at AEW Ratings After MJF Removes Punk’s Name From PWI Awards

MJF shared a photo of himself with the two Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards he received in 2022.

MJF and CM Punk took home the award for “Best Feud of the Year.” In addition, MJF was named the “Most Hated Wrestler of the Year” in 2008. Some fans noticed that MJF had omitted CM Punk’s name from the “Best Feud of the Year” award. Obviously, that’s MJF being a heel, and it reinforces the notion that he despises Punk.

When CM Punk saw the post, he said, “Maybe find some tape for the ratings so nobody sees those either.”

Punk appears to have left the door open to returning to AEW, and a Punk-Elite feud could be profitable. If that isn’t possible, MJF vs. Punk could be a game changer for the company.

You can check out a screenshot of Punk’s comment below, as well as MJF’s post: