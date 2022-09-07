CM Punk’s Locker Room Door Reportedly Kicked Down By Young Bucks, Backstage Latest

As PWMania.com previously reported, following AEW All Out on Sunday night, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about it. Sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have provided some new details.

The Young Bucks are said to have gone to Punk’s locker room after he finished speaking to the media at the post-All Out scrum. When Punk did not answer the door, the Young Bucks allegedly “kicked the door down.” According to Fightful, Kenny Omega did not appear to be nearly as upset as what had been reported in the beginning.

Ace Steel’s wife was said to be in the room, and The Bucks storming in was what set him off. There were earlier reports that suggested that she was present to look after CM Punk’s dog Larry while he was away. Nick Jackson reportedly had a chair thrown at his eye during the course of the fight, which lasted for several minutes.

There was a rumour going around today that Punk had a triceps tear. According to Wrestling Observer Radio and Fightful Select, the injury occurred while he was competing against Jon Moxley at All Out.

As was mentioned earlier, there have been multiple suspensions handed out, but AEW has not confirmed the identities of any of the suspended names. It was initially reported earlier today by co-host and producer of Jim Cornette’s podcasts, Brian Last, that the individuals who were involved in the fight had been suspended.

Dave Meltzer mentioned that several people, including Ace Steel and Pat Buck, would not be present at Dynamite. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley were not supposed to be at Dynamite in Buffalo when the original plans were made, but those plans have since been changed and they will be there to increase the star power of the show due to suspensions.

Belief That CM Punk Will Have to “Make Major Amends” to Remain in AEW

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.