Belief That CM Punk Will Have to “Make Major Amends” to Remain in AEW, Unreal Heat

As PWMania.com previously reported, a physical altercation reportedly occurred between members of The Elite and CM Punk following the 2022 AEW Out PPV event when The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room.

There has been much speculation about CM Punk’s future with the company. PWTorch.com’s Wade Keller said, “Yeah, I’ll add to the cryptic comments about lots of indications of pending, perhaps imminent major developments regarding AEW.” Keller added that he expects some major announcements between now and tomorrow before Dynamite.

Yeah, I'll add to the cryptic comments about lots of indications of pending, perhaps imminent major developments regarding AEW. — Wade Keller (@thewadekeller) September 6, 2022

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com then stated the following:

“Right now AEW talent have not been told anything official. Almost all I’ve spoken to believe CM Punk will have to go or make major amends to remain with the company. A lot of the talent haven’t arrived where Dynamite broadcasting from yet, but the heat on Punk is unreal.”

“Haven’t got any official word on that or suspensions. There are so many rampant ‘done deal’ rumors about what is happening, that it’s getting almost impossible to verify. AEW isn’t talking, Tony Khan, Punk, Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel aren’t. A lot of conjecture and expectations.”

Haven't got any official word on that or suspensions. There are so many rampant "done deal" rumors about what is happening, that it's getting almost impossible to verify. AEW isn't talking, Tony Khan, Punk Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel aren't. A lot of conjecture and expectations — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 6, 2022

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com said, “This is a situation where I am not sure that both sides are ever going to be in the company at the same time again. I don’t know that for sure but it’s that volatile… Anything is possible but I would be extremely surprised if these sides, after what happened, are ever working together again… Who stays, who goes, I have no idea.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com tweeted, “The belief is that nobody involved in the fracas will be at TV tomorrow and that other top stars not booked originally for Wednesday will be there. A lot of talk of it as suspensions but that isn’t official.”

The belief is that nobody involved in the fracas will be at TV tomorrow and that other top stars not booked originally for Wednesday will be there. A lot of talk of it as suspensions but that isn't official. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 6, 2022

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the very latest on the ongoing situation.