AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 5/8/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 711,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.24 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 1.14% from this past week’s 703,000 viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.24 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by TNT Champion “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland defending his title against the House of Black’s Brody King followed by Mercedes Moné addressing her title match against Willow Nigtingale at Double or Nothing, Copeland and Kyle O’Reilly having a conversation with Lexy Nair and The Elite addressing their Anarchy In The Arena Match.