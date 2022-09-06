Certain People Within AEW Think That CM Punk Should Be Fired

After the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. This was previously mentioned.

Fightful Select wrote the following about how people in AEW have reacted to the situation:

“Almost unanimously, the talent that we’ve spoken to haven’t been in favor of the way CM Punk handled things at all that evening. Even talent that typically would back Punk up either said that’s not what they would have done, or haven’t commented to us.”

Sean Ross Sapp also noted how “several AEW talent have told us they don’t know how Punk couldn’t be let go after how things went.”

In addition, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.com tweeted an update, which read, “Sources: Sides are being taken in the CM Punk/Elite altercation. Some feel that IF punishment/s comes of this, EVP titles from the talent should be removed because as one said the EVPs should be setting the example for talent. Some also feel Punk should be fired for his actions.”