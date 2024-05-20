Mark Henry’s AEW Contract Expected To Expire This Month

Mark Henry’s contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire after signing with the promotion in 2021 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

It was a surprising move, similar to Paul Wight’s departure from WWE to join AEW, given how long both stars had been with WWE. Henry had been with the company since 1996.

When AEW Rampage premiered on TNT that same year, Henry joined the show as an analyst, as well as a producer, scout, and mentor. Henry described it as a “psychology coach.”

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Henry’s AEW contract is expected to expire this month. It’s unclear whether the two sides have been discussing a new contract or Henry is preparing for the next chapter in his career.

Outside of AEW, Henry is a regular on Busted Open Radio. Although the WWE Hall of Famer has discussed working on one more match after not wrestling since February 2017, it is unclear whether he intends to move forward with the idea.