Cody Rhodes Explains Why Suits Are Central To His Wrestling Persona

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with Jazzys World TV on a number of topics, including why he wears suits as part of his wrestling persona.

Rhodes said, “I wish it was something that was a thing that my family did, but my dad didn’t even know how to tie a tie… For me, and specifically where it started was when I was doing the independent scene, I wanted to be basically the man I always thought I could be.”

On getting criticism for it:

“A lot of people looked at it and thought like, ‘Oh, it was overcompensation, oh it was pretentious, oh it was insecurity’.’ Really, it was just a matter of I felt like, ‘Hey, I wanna be the most professional in the room’… It became all I wear to the point where it’s funny if you ever catch me in — I guess vacation clothes I call them… They’re really bad.”

