Cody Rhodes’ Family Angrily Reacts To The Rock Destroying Him

The final moments of this Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW saw The Rock brutally destroy “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and leave him lying in a pool of his blood.

The American Nightmare’s family members are pissed about what transpired on RAW and commented on the viscous attack on Twitter (X).

Dustin Rhodes wrote, “You son of a b**ch,” while Brandi wrote, “He better keep his security detail tight at Mania.” “That’s all.”

Teil Rhodes then wrote, “the Rhodes are the blood and bones of American pro wrestling. Rock just made his worst mistake.”

