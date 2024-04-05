Cody Rhodes Involved In Scary Incident Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes experienced a terrifying moment just before two of his most important matches.

At WrestleMania 40 – Night 1, Rhodes will team with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the second night.

Rhodes revealed on the Pat McAfee Show today that his bus caught fire at 1 a.m. and was woken up by his driver. At first, he thought the banging on the bus was gunfire. He also revealed on the show that the two items he took were photos of his wife and daughter, as well as his WrestleMania ring boots.

Fortunately, everyone was safe, and the bus did not completely melt down.

He also shared the following on social media:

“Before you hear it elsewhere – my tour bus caught fire last night 🔥 Everybody is safe and okay The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept”