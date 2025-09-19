Cody Rhodes Names Roman Reigns As Biggest Rival Of His WWE Career

Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss several topics, including the biggest feud of his career with the company.

Rhodes said, “In my career for sure is going to be Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns held the center of all of wrestling for a while when I went out there and did everything and tried to make as much noise and create all kinds of different worlds, he held the center, he was WWE’s guy and he stayed their guy.”

He continued, “I came in as a disruptor and no matter how you look at it — wrestling is as real as it gets or you just look at it as the show — that competition between us is filled with respect. That’s the one that I’m always having to keep an eye out for, even as WWE Champion.”

On Reigns’ future in WWE:

“Roman any day can step in and be the face of the company. We just did a movie together, which is crazy, the fact that we’re in this movie. Roman keeps me on my toes and I hope he’s around for years to come. I need a Roman Reigns.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

