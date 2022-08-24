Cody Rhodes on His Role in AEW’s Launch: “Without Brandi or I It Wouldn’t Exist”

A Twitter user commented on the beginning of AEW by saying that “people severely underestimate the importance of Cody Rhodes to getting AEW started.”

The following was Rhodes’ response.

“Facts are all out there to see…without Brandi or I it wouldn’t exist. Look no further than some of the infrastructure in place or even half the names of the events. Tony, Bucks, Kenny, Jericho, Dana, Hang…pioneers. I’ve moved on to the next stage for me, but beautiful memories.”

Earlier this year, Rhodes discussed his time with AEW.