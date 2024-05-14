Lilian Garcia Addresses Her Cameo Appearance On WWE RAW

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia made a brief appearance on May 13, 2024’s RAW. The match between Gunther and Kofi Kingston had Lilian introduce the fighters, who had previously been introduced by Samantha Irvin, who is now the ring announcer.

Through her Instagram story, Lilian—who has lived in South Carolina, the site of RAW—made a statement regarding her appearance.

“I just stopped by to say hi to everybody. Next thing you know, I was on the show. It was so much fun. Triple H, thank you so much for including me in the show. Doing that with Samantha was so awesome. And all the fans and the reception that I got, you guys are amazing. I miss you. I’m just so glad that I can pop in every now and then. I hope you guys had fun tonight because there’s nothing like a live Raw event. Until next time, I love you.”