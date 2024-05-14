Backstage Update On CM Punk’s WWE In-Ring Return

Many are counting down the days until CM Punk returns to the ring after months of injury.

When Punk returned to WWE last November, he was expected to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, his plans were derailed when he suffered a torn triceps while competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, which Cody Rhodes won.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio and covering Drew McIntyre’s Monday Raw promo, in which he took shots at Punk while also advancing his program with World Champion Damian Priest, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Punk plans to return in the coming months. On Raw, it was announced that McIntyre would be given the next title shot once he is medically cleared.

Meltzer said, “Punk can screw him in the first one. And then you can come back and maybe win it. And then him and Punk could be the title feud when…because Punk is not that far from being back, most likely. I mean, I would say if he had his surgery at the end of January. You’re looking at the end of July, August, maybe September, which is not that far away anymore. I mean, it’s like he might make SummerSlam, you know, and if he’s gonna if he can make SummerSlam, Punk and Drew for the title. That makes a lot of sense. Even if he can’t, you know, you could do it the month after because eventually, you know, Punk will be back fairly, fairly soon. It’s not as far away as sometimes you think because of that surgery.”

Although Punk has been unable to wrestle, WWE has kept him on television in a variety of roles, including promos, commentary, and pre-show panels.