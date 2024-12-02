Cody Rhodes On Not Bringing His WWE Title To His High School Reunion

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on The Tonight Show, where he talked a number of topics including how he didn’t bring his title with him during his high school reunion.

Rhodes said, “There are some, I guess, principle rules in sports entertainment, pro wrestling, and that evening, I broke one. Always bring the belt. I didn’t bring the belt. I don’t know what was going through my mind. It was a little bit of a date night with the wife, which, by the way, we’ve been married 11 years. Right? Right? I didn’t bring it, and, gosh, I was such a disappointment.”

