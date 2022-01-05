Cody Rhodes Opens Up About AEW Storyline That He Regretted

In an interview Brandon Walker on the Barstool Rasslin’ podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about his storyline with Anthony Ogogo from the spring of 2021:

“I regret almost everything about the Anthony Ogogo angle. Almost everything about it.”

“A white guy talking about race relations, who has an American flag tattoo on his neck, I can see why people would use the terms ‘tone-deaf’ when it came to that. Then trying to defend it and all — Just again, intentions were good and sincere and I was so excited about Brandi and the baby but it just — That should have just been one where I went out and almost just winged it. It set the angle in a tailspin where it just wasn’t a classic, USA vs. UK, fun-spirited deal. I was going to go over to the UK and have the return match. Now I just never want to think about it again.”