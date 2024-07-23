Cody Rhodes Reflects On Having Brandi Being A Part Of His WrestleMania 40 Entrance

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics, including having his wife Brandi Rhodes be a part of his WrestleMania 40 entrance.

Rhodes said, “You got to kind of relate back to or credit back to Triple H and Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard.” “They understood there’s a difference between, ‘Hey, I want to get my buddy on the show’ or ‘Hey, this is a friend but it’s really a niche market that might understand it.’ They understood what I was just telling you earlier that this has been lived out loud in front of them, she’s a huge part of that, massive part of that.”

“She’s not a ‘stand behind you’ type, she’s a ‘stand next to you’ type so it was very nice that they wanted that to happen. Yeah, it’s my favorite entrance ever and it’s very simple, minus the pyro it’s relatively cost effective.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.