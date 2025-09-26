Complete Spoiler Match & Segment Order For WWE SmackDown (9/26/2025)

WWE is rolling into Orlando, FL tonight with a loaded edition of SmackDown, as the September 26 episode takes over the Kia Center.

The full internal rundown for tonight’s broadcast has made the rounds, revealing the order of matches and segments scheduled for the show. Things get underway with Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes opening the festivities, setting the tone for the night.

From there, fans can expect a mix of tag team action, championship bouts, and big promos, capped off by a major WWE Women’s Championship clash.

Below is the internal lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Orlando:

* Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes to open

* Street Profits vs. The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

* Michin & B-Fab vs. Giulia & Kiana James

* Drew McIntyre promo

* United States Championship Open Challenge Sami Zayn vs. Je’Von Evans

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)