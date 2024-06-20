Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced three matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that Unified AEW World Trios Champion “Switchblade” Jay White of the Bang Bang Gang will take on Death Triangle’s Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will face Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in a tag team match and The Outcasts (Saraya, Anna Jay and Harley Cameron) will battle AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa in a trios match.

