TNA Wrestling have announced a match for their weekly television program on AXS TV next week.

Knockouts World Champion “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace will team up with Eric Young to face Hammerstone and Ash by Elegance in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Grace and Young defeated Ash and Hammerston in singles matches at Saturday night’s TNA Slammiversary.

As of this writing, this is the only match announced for Thursday’s episode of iMPACT.