Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

It was revealed during Friday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of SmackDown that next week’s episode will see Naomi, 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, and Legado Del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez battle each other in a WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament First Round Triple Threat Match.

This is the first match announced for next week’s post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames show, which airs on the USA Network.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.