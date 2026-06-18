Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (6/20/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Houston, Texas.

ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will compete against Maya World in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match. Kris Statlander will face Mina Shirakawa in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match. Additionally, Adam Priest will battle Zack Sabre Jr. in singles action, and The Hurt Syndicate, consisting of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, will be in tag team action.

Furthermore, The Elite, comprising Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, will take on The Lethal Twist, featuring Jay Lethal, “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson, and “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian, in a trios match. SkyFlight’s Dante Martin will face Místico in a singles match, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will have a face-to-face confrontation with Chris Jericho.

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