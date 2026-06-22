Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (6/24/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. This episode will serve as the go-home show for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

The card features several exciting matches: Swerve Strickland will face Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders in a singles match; “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will take on ELP in another singles match; The Elite’s “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will battle TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles contest; The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will go up against TMDK’s Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls in a tag team match; and The Death Riders—comprised of AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta—will face Místico and Brody King (the ROH World Champion Bandido) in a trios match.

Additionally, Queen Aminata will compete against ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match, and Harley Cameron will battle The Death Riders’ “The Problem” Marina Shafir in another qualifying match. AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita will defend his title against Ricochet from The Demand.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.