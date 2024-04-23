Corey Graves Comments On What It’s Like Being Around The Rock

WWE commentator and former in-ring competitor Corey Graves recently appeared on an episode of The Gunz Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what it’s like being around The Rock.

Graves said, “Rock is like a real-life superhero. He is physically massive; his smile literally lights up a room from across. The Rock has presence and has charisma.”

On being star-struck by The Rock:

“When you stand in the same room or even in the same arena, as many of the fans have learned recently, when he says he’s ‘The Most Electrifying Man,’ there is not a better way to describe him because when his music hits, it’s like electricity runs through the arena and shoots everybody out of their seats to their feet immediately, instinctively… There is not a butt in a seat in any arena.”

