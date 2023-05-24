The countdown to AEW Double Or Nothing begins now.

All Elite Wrestling recently premiered their Countdown To AEW Double Or Nothing match preview video to get fans pumped up for some of the matches scheduled for this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Ahead of Sunday night’s show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., the company has released their Countdown Match Preview video.

The video features a closer look at two of the championship matches at Sunday’s show, as Jade Cargill defends her TBS Women’s Championship against Taya Valkyrie, and Wardlow puts his TNT Championship on-the-line against Christian Cage.

Watch Countdown To AEW Double Or Nothing Match Preview via the YouTube player embedded below.

