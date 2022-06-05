Creed Brothers Crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

Your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions are the Creed Brothers.
The Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Titles in Sunday night’s NXT In Your House special. The match was attended by the brothers’ parents and other family members. Julius Creed hit a massive 450 Splash and then the diving forearm for the pin on Kit Wilson at the end of the match.
Julius and Brutus Creed are in their first reign as champions. On the April 12 broadcast of NXT 2.0, Elton Prince and Wilson won the vacant belts by winning a Gauntlet against Legado del Fantasma, Grayson Waller and Sanga, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and The Creeds, who they eliminated last to win. Pretty Deadly was the reigning champion.
Here are several shots of Sunday night’s title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
@JuliusCreedWWE & @BrutusCreedwwe have NXT tag team gold in their sights! #NXTIYH
YES BOY!
#NXTIYH @EltonPrince_PD @KitWilson_PD
CREED
#NXTIYH @JuliusCreedWWE
It's ALL on the line for both teams with the #NXTTagTitles up for grabs at #NXTIYH!
Can @brutuscreedwwe and @juliuscreedwwe achieve their awaited career highlight or will there be a post-match YES BOY for #PrettyDeadly?
#PrettyDeadly takes advantage of the distraction! #NXTIYH
Brutus SMASH!
#NXTIYH @BrutusCreedwwe
.@JuliusCreedWWE with a 💫!!!
#NXTIYH
The Creed Brothers reign supreme!
#NXTIYH @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe
Victoria de THE CREED BROTHERS sobre PREATTY DEADLY y son los nuevos CAMPEONES TAG TEAM DE NXT #WWENXT #NXTIYH
#AndNew..
Creed Brothers are the NEW #NXT Tag Team Champions!👏
#WWE #NXTIYH #WWENXT @BrutusCreedwwe @JuliusCreedWWE
