Current Favorite for Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

On this Tuesday’s special episode of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog.

The 2023 NXT New Year’s Evil episode will air on the USA Network this Tuesday, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is below:

NXT Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

20-Woman #1 Contender Battle Royal

Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Elektra Lopez, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile, Thea Hail, Lyra Valkyria, Valentina Feroz, Lash Legend, Amari Miller, Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer

Winner faces NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day.

Gauntlet Match

Pretty Deadly vs. 3 teams TBA

If they win, Pretty Deadly will earn a title shot at NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Donovan Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

Winner will earn a shot at NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, who will be on commentary.

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga)

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker