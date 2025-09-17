Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (9/23/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will be available on Netflix internationally.

In a Title vs. Title Winner Takes All Match, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will face WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT,” Oba Femi.

Additionally, Candice LeRae will compete against Lainey Reid in a match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

