D-Von Dudley Returning As WWE Producer Soon

D-Von Dudley gave an update on how he’s doing after his recent back surgery during this week’s episode of “Table Talk.”

Dudley underwent spinal fusion surgery in February after dealing with bulging discs in his spinal cord.

“I had my stroke in 2019 and WWE gave me the time off to get better, which was great. But then I also just had back surgery, and again, WWE was very gracious enough to give me the time off to heal and things like that. I’m happy to be able to say that I’ll be going back on June 15, back to work again.”