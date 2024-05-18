Trademark Filing Suggests A New WWE Show Is Coming Soon

WWE has filed for another trademark, and it appears that they will be launching a new show soon.

On May 17, the company registered the trademark “WWE Vault” for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Here is the description of the term:

“Mark For: WWE VAULT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

While not confirmed, this could be a demonstration of their digital platforms.