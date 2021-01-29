D-Von Dudley Says Young Wrestlers Are ‘Rude’ To Veterans

During his Table Talk podcast, D-Von Dudley spoke with former WWE star Darren Young and talked about the current generation of wrestlers:

“Nowadays in this business, the young guys that are brought up in this business, they are disrespectful. They’re rude. Listen, Generation X, which is my generation, the Attitude Era and all of that, yes, we had attitude, but there is one thing I will say about my generation is that we respect those that came before us. That’s one of the problems that we have with a lot of young talent. Darren (Young), along with a host of other guys, and I’m just going to name them, Drew McIntyre, Rusev, and Sheamus, they always had respect for the older talent that came in and always wanted to pick our brains. It was great being in the locker room with those guys. It really was.”