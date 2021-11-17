Damian Priest Comments On Wrestlers Being Released By WWE

While speaking to the United Kingdom’s Metro newspaper, United States champion Damian Priest commented on WWE releasing talent:

“That’s the unfortunate part of life. Especially in a business where you’re living your dream – so it hurts, because we care about these people. We know they’re hurting, so we hurt. It’s unfortunate. It’s like that survivors guilt – you feel guilty, but at the same time… it’s an odd feeling. But then you come to the realisation – wait a minute, these are all incredible people! They’re gonna be fine! There’s that positive, and that’s always my sentiment. Well, now the world is yours. Go out and grab it!”