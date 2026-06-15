Danhausen Invited To Attend New York Knicks Championship Parade

hip parade in New York City following the team’s historic NBA Finals victory.

The invitation came after Danhausen took to social media to celebrate the Knicks capturing their first NBA championship since 1973.

“CONGRATULATIONS FROM DANHAUSEN. FOREVER UNCURSED,” he wrote.

WFAN quickly responded with an invitation of its own.

“You are cordially invited to be our guest at the parade on Thursday,” the station posted.

The Knicks’ championship parade is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, beginning at 10 a.m. ET near Battery Park. The celebration will travel north along Broadway through New York City’s famed Canyon of Heroes before concluding at City Hall. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to host a ceremony and present the team with the Key to the City.

The event marks the first championship parade in Knicks franchise history and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of fans.

Danhausen’s growing association with the Knicks has become one of wrestling’s more unusual crossover stories in recent months. His tongue-in-cheek support of the team throughout its championship run earned significant attention among both wrestling and basketball fans.

The buzz surrounding Danhausen was further amplified when Peter Rosenberg discussed him on the Cheap Heat podcast, noting that the wrestler was “beside himself” over how the Knicks’ postseason run had unfolded. Rosenberg also predicted that Danhausen would have a major presence during Fanatics Fest in New York.

Danhausen’s popularity in the New York market has reportedly caught the attention of WWE officials as well, with previous reports indicating that the company has explored ways to capitalize on his growing visibility and fan support in the region.

Whether Danhausen ultimately attends the parade remains to be seen, but the public invitation from one of New York’s most prominent sports radio stations is yet another sign that his connection to the Knicks has become a story all its own.