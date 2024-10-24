Daniel Garcia On MJF: ‘He’s A Snake, A Terrible Person’

AEW star Daniel Garcia appeared on Up Close With Renee Paquette to talk about a number of topics, including how MJF is a terrible person and how he thinks nobody in the company would care of he dropped dead tomorrow.

Garcia said, “I think Max puts everybody through everything, mentally. Dealing with him is the hardest thing ever. I think he’s a snake. He’s a terrible person. Honestly, I wish him nothing but the worst in his entire life. He is somebody who, if he dropped dead tomorrow, I don’t think a single person in this company would care.“

You can check out Garcia’s comments in the video below.

